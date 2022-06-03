NDRF in touch with all states to deal with floods: DG Atul Karwal

Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to review the preparedness to deal with flood situations in the country on June 02, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director-General Atul Karwal said that NDRF is in touch with all state governments adding that states have demanded a total of 67 teams to tackle the situation. Speaking to ANI, Karwal said, "Union Home Minister today took a review meeting with all agencies on flood preparedness in view of the onset of monsoon. NDRF is in touch with all state governments, and they require 67 teams to battle with the situation as compared to 54 teams last year. Of the 67 teams, 14 teams have already been deployed."