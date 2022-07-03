Search icon
NDRF 6th Battalion deployed in Vadodara to deal with flood situations in Gujarat

In order to deal with the flood situation, 6th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on July 03 deployed at Jarod near Vadodara, Gujarat.

