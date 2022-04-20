NDMC will carry out anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri area today

North Delhi Municipal Corporation will carry out anti-encroachment drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area on April 20. Ahead of encroachment removal drive NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on April 19 said that police deployment has been requested to avoid any mishap during the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. “Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed on April 20, by North MCD. To avoid any mishap in the area especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment),” he said. The Mayor further said that Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the North MCD saying that illegal encroachments on government property by ‘anti-social elements’ (accused) of 'Shobha Yatra' incident in Jahangirpuri should be vacated.