NDMC begins anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri

Delhi’s civic bodies continue to eliminate encroachment in parts of National Capital. North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted another anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri area on May 10. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers. “The anti-encroachment drive is going on, local MLA (AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat) came here and said what's the need for using JCBs. To prevent the situation from getting jeopardised, we have detained the MLA,” said Sammer Sharma, DCP, Outer District, Delhi Police