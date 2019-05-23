Search icon
NDA will win Assembly elections as well: Devendra Fadnavis

Buoyed by NDA's sweeping victory in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it will win Assembly elections in the state as well. He also took a jibe on Congress president Rahul Gandhi by saying, “Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued the Rafale issue even after Apex Court’s verdict and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The highest institution of the country has been disregarded by Rahul Gandhi and that is why people of the country have shown him his place.” The LS polls were held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19. According to Election Commission of India, 67.11 percent voters exercised their right to franchise, which is highest turnout in Lok Sabha polls since Independence.

