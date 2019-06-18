NDA’s candidate for LS speaker Om Birla meets Sumitra Mahajan in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Om Birla met outgoing Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the national capital today. Om Birla is National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the post of Lok Sabha speaker. He is a two-time BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Kota Lok Sabha constituency. He was earlier elected to the State Assembly thrice from Kota South. He was the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s State unit president for several years in the 1990s.