NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrives in Raipur

Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on July 15. If elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Murmu is the first Presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. The counting of votes for the Presidential Election will take place on July 21.