NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu meets Sikkim legislators in Siliguri

NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu met lawmakers of Sikkim on July 11 in Siliguri. She was accorded a warm welcome by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other leaders. Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied Murmu to Siliguri. Murmu met with all 31 NDA MLAs in a hotel and sought their l support for the upcoming Presidential election on July 18.