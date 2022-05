NDA holds Passing Out Parade of 142nd Course in Pune

National Defence Academy (NDA) held the Passing Out Parade of the 142nd Course on May 30 in Pune. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari reviewed the Passing Out Parade. The convocation for the 142nd Course was also held on May 29 with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant being the Chief Guest.