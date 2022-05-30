NDA holds Convocation ceremony of 142nd course in Pune

The Convocation ceremony of the 142nd course of NDA was held in Pune, Maharashtra on May 29. NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant, attended the convocation ceremony as the chief guest. The ceremony was held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA. 234 cadets were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University. While addressing the event, NITI Aayog CEO said, “Girls will be joining portals of this unique institution from the next year. So, you'll face challenge of girls excelling and all of you will have to compete with them to excel as you go along.”