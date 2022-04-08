NCW writes to UP DGP over viral video of Religious leader speaking ill of women

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women Chairperson, on April 08 voiced her resentment on the viral video where of a ‘Religious leader’ is seen speaking ill of women in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh and said that people talking like this in public about raping women of a certain community is not acceptable. “Women are their target, whether it's Hindu threatening Muslims or Muslims threatening Hindus. It seems cases aren't decreasing,” Chairperson said. “People talking like this in public about raping women of a certain community is not acceptable. We have written today itself to UP DGP and I'm going to take up this matter personally with him whether they are religious godmen or anybody, they should be taken to task,” she added.