NCW to approach DGP Maharashtra over Sameer Wankhede’s sister stalked online
DNA Video Team
Oct 28, 2021, 04:10 PM IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on October 28 said that Sameer Wankhede’s sister Yasmeen Wankhede has written to her about stalked online. “She has written to us mostly about her brother but she also mentioned that she was stalked online and about police apathy. We will write to Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra on this. She can approach police regarding her brother's case.”