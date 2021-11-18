NCW lauds SC for setting aside Bombay HC’s ‘skin to skin’ order

The Supreme Court set aside a controversial order of the Bombay High Court which ruled that groping minor without skin to skin contact cannot be deemed as sexual assault. Chairperson of National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma appreciated the observations made by the Apex Court. While talking to ANI, Sharma said, “I knew a judgement like this will be set aside because it was so absurd. These are the exact words used by SC as well. I don’t know in which state of mind a woman judge passed that judgement”. Chairperson Sharma claimed that such cases will only increase if judgements like these continue to pass.