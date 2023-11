NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

The odd-even rule is back in Delhi starting from November 13 to 20 amid worsening air quality. Delhi's environment minister, Gopal Rai, made the announcements in a press conference. The minister also said that there will be no physical classes from November 13 to 20 except for Classes 10 and 12. This comes after Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a fifth consecutive day.