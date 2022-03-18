NCP to temporarily hand over Nawab Malik's portfolios to other cabinet ministers

After the arrest of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked with Dawood Ibrahim, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on March 17 said that Nawab Malik will continue to be a minister as we have not taken his resignation. “He will continue to be a Minister. We are not taking his resignation. Since he has been arrested, he hasn't been able to carry out his duties so his responsibilities will be temporarily given to different people,” he said.