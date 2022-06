NCP leader Supriya Sule congratulates BJP on their win in RS Elections

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on June 11 congratulated BJP on their win in Rajya Sabha elections. She said, “I congratulate BJP on their performance. We accept our defeat. We clearly need to introspect on what went right & what went wrong. If you look at the numbers, clearly we didn't have right numbers till the end. But we took a chance.”