NCP is backstabber, will discuss this with Congress High Command: Nata Patole

Reacting to the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party in Gondia, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on May 11 accused the NCP of backstabbing and said that they will discuss this with Congress High Command. “NCP took away some of our party members. It forged an alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad. If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions,” he said on May 11. “We will discuss this with our high command and we will do whatever they tell us,” he added. :