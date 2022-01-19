NCP, Congress not in talks regarding Goa Assembly Elections, says Praful Patel

Senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Praful Patel on January 18 said that NCP and Congress party aren’t in talks regarding the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections when asked about their alliance. “Congress thinks it can fight the Goa Assembly elections on its own. It is up to them. We are not talking to them anymore. NCP and Shiv Sena will fight this election together. NCP will definitely win a few seats in Goa,” said NCP leader.