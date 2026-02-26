FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

NCERT Vs Supreme Court Chief Justice Suryakants Big Remark On NCERT Row As Centre Issues Apology

Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over its Class 8 textbook chapter on "corruption" in the judiciary. The council, on its part, called it an error and decided to rewrite the chapter of the book in consultation with the appropriate authority. Making sharp observations, Chief Justice Surya Kant said, “The bullet they’ve fired, the judiciary is bleeding." He added, “Mr Solicitor, it’s a very, very calculative move… It’s not just the student, but the parents and teachers would be imbibed with this thought that the judiciary is corrupt."

Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over its Class 8 textbook chapter on "corruption" in the judiciary.

The council, on its part, called it an error and decided to rewrite the chapter of the book in consultation with the appropriate authority. Making sharp observations, Chief Justice Surya Kant said, “The bullet they’ve fired, the judiciary is bleeding." He added, “Mr Solicitor, it’s a very, very calculative move… It’s not just the student, but the parents and teachers would be imbibed with this thought that the judiciary is corrupt."

