NCB seizes 54 kg of ganja on Solapur-Pune Highway, 2 arrested

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on June 30 seized 54 kg of high-grade ganja on the Solapur-Pune Highway. The seized contraband is worth around Rs 85 lakhs. Two persons have been arrested for peddling drugs. The drugs were destined to send for further distribution to peddlers in Mumbai, Surat, and other adjoining areas.