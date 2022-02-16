NCB organises ‘Darkathon’ to corner dark web drug markets: NCB DG

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched a ‘Darkathon’ for cyber experts to find effective solutions to unravel the anonymity of markets in the dark web. Speaking on this, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General SN Pradhan said, “In India, drugs smuggling has started on a large scale. Drugs are coming through sea & land routes, even through border. Smuggling also taking place via Darknet; parcel courier & cryptocurrency also being used. So, “Darkathon” organised to go to its roots.”