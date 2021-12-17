NBCC fined Rs 1 crore for violating construction ban in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 17 ordered the sealing of an NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) India construction site for operating in the night and violating the Supreme Court's pollution norms. The minister has also ordered the imposition of Rs 1 crore fine on NBCC for violating construction ban in the city. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Currently, there is a ban on construction and demolition works in Delhi. Despite the ban, a construction project of NBCC was ongoing at Netaji Subhash Nagar. NBCC has been fined Rs 1 crore for violating the ban and the construction site was sealed.”