Naxals recruitment negligible in Odisha tumbles in Chhattisgarh BSF

There has been a drastic reduction in the recruitment of Naxals, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on January 24. Additional Director General of BSF (Special Operations) RS Bhatti addressing a Press Conference said, “There has been a drastic reduction in the recruitment of local people by Naxals. It is now negligible in Odisha while it has taken a huge fall in Chhattisgarh. BSF sacrificed 38 brave officers and arrested 1,650 Maoists, killed 18 Maoists, and forced 891 Maoists to surrender.”