Naxalite with 15 lakh bounty surrendered before Gaya Police
Under the pressure from Bihar Police, CRPF and Cobra Battalion, a Naxalite Prem Bhuiyan surrendered himself before Gaya Police along with a rifle and 925 live cartridges. Jharkhand government had declared a reward of Rs 15 lakhs on him.
