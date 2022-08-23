Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Naxal activities reduced in Bastar: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 22 in Raipur, briefed on the developments in the state related to the Naxal activities. The CM also informed that Naxal activities have been controlled in the state and their number has reduced in Bastar. “Due to the pressure in Bastar, the Naxal activities reduced. The Naxalites migrated to the MP border. Some Naxalites were also neutralised. This is a huge achievement. Our scheme worked and we have won the trust of people. We have controlled the Naxal activities in the state,” the CM said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.