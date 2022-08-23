Naxal activities reduced in Bastar: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 22 in Raipur, briefed on the developments in the state related to the Naxal activities. The CM also informed that Naxal activities have been controlled in the state and their number has reduced in Bastar. “Due to the pressure in Bastar, the Naxal activities reduced. The Naxalites migrated to the MP border. Some Naxalites were also neutralised. This is a huge achievement. Our scheme worked and we have won the trust of people. We have controlled the Naxal activities in the state,” the CM said.