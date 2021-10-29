{"id":"2917571","source":"DNA","title":"Nawab Malik slams Sameer Wankhede’s family for writing letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on October 29 slammed the family of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and said “His (Sameer Wankhede) family wrote to Chief Minister yesterday that they are Marathis and being a Marathi Chief Minister, he should help them. Nawab Malik's family too has been in this city for 70 years. I was born in 1959 and have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?” ","summary":" NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on October 29 slammed the family of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and said “His (Sameer Wankhede) family wrote to Chief Minister yesterday that they are Marathis and being a Marathi Chief Minister, he should help them. Nawab Malik's family too has been in this city for 70 years. I was born in 1959 and have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?” ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-nawab-malik-slams-sameer-wankhede-s-family-for-writing-letter-to-cm-uddhav-thackeray-2917571","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003050-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_24.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635504002","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 04:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 04:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917571"}