Nawab Malik has dealings with Mumbai bomb blast convicts Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on November 09 alleged that NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has links with underworld. “Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case’. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law,” alleged Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on November 9.