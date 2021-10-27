{"id":"2917217","source":"DNA","title":"Nawab Malik demands NCB Vigilance Committee to provide CDR of Sameer Wankhede, witnesses","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and National Spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik on October 27 said, “They (NCB) first said they will intervene, by evening they said since the letter had no signature or name, hence no intervention. But given the allegations in the letter, if you still overlook, it raises questions on the entire institution”. “NCB kept saying it probes on the basis of electronic evidence...I demand the Vigilance Committee to get call detail records of Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi and Wankehde's driver Mane. If electronic probe is done, everything will be clear,” added Malik.\r

