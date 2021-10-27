Nawab Malik alleges Sameer Wankhede’s link with international drug mafia

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and National Spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik on October 27 alleged that Sameer Wankhede has a link with international drug mafia. Malik said, “As per my information, an international drug mafia and his girlfriend were there at the drugs party. He has a beard. Everyone from NCB knows who that bearded person is...NCB should look for him too. We feel that he has also friendship with Sameer Wankhede.”