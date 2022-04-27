Navneet Rana has connection with underworld, alleges Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 27 alleged that Amravati MP Navneet Rana has a connection with underworld’s Yusuf Lakdawala who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.“Underworld connection of Amravati MP Navneet Rana has come up. She had taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala, who died in jail. Lakdawala was arrested by ED in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore and had links with 'D' gang,” said Raut. “Lakdawala's transactions were investigated except the one with Navneet Rana. When will ED question her? Someone is trying to save her. This is clear that there was an underworld connection in the incidents that took place in Maharashtra recently,” he added.