Navi Mumbai Crime Branch busts international drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 362 crores

The officials of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch busted an international drug racket on July 15. They seized heroin weighing 72.518 kg worth Rs 362.59 crores from a container in Navkar Logistics, Panvel. The heroin was concealed in 168 packets. The operation was conducted after a tip-off was received from Punjab police.Speaking about the seizure, CP, Navi Mumbai, Bipin Kumar Singh said “A container was checked as it was lying unclaimed for the last 6 months. Police searched it and found that it had drugs hidden in cylindrical pipes inside it. They were sent for a forensic probe and were found to be heroin worth Rs 363 crores.”

