Naveen Patnaik congratulates PM Modi says his govt well have constructive relationship with Centre

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party's tremendous victory. He said, "I congratulate them (BJP). I rang up the Prime Minister in the morning and congratulated him..We'll have a constructive relationship with the Central govt for the development and welfare of Odisha." The Odisha Chief Mistier also expressed his deep gratitude to people of the state who showered their blessings on BJD. He also thanked leaders and workers of the party who worked hard. "I want to thank particularly women of Odisha who came out in large number to vote for us," Patnaik added.