NATO leaders arrive at headquarters in Brussels for Ukraine War Summit

As the humanitarian crisis continue to batter Ukraine following Russia’s military operations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) heads of the States arrived in Brussels, Belgium on March 24 (IST) to discuss military alliance’s strategy. They will also discuss the provision of humanitarian and military equipment to Ukraine. Russia’s ‘special military operations’ is set to enter its second month. More than 3.5 million refugees fleeing to neighbouring western countries, including Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.