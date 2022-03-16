NATO fears Russia might use chemical weapons in false flag attack in Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is concerned that Russia may use chemical weapons in a 'false flag' attack in Ukraine, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on March 15 (IST). “We are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation possibly including chemical weapons, in Ukraine. Any support to Russia, be it military or any other support will help it conduct brutal war against Ukraine,” said Jens Stoltenberg. He was speaking at the press conference at NATO Headquarter.