National Voters' Day: All arrangements will be made for safe elections amid COVID, says CEC

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra attended a function on January 25 organised by the Election Commission of India on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. A book on the history of elections in India was also released on the occasion. While addressing the event, Sushil Chandra said, “Today there are more than 95.3 crore voters, of which 49 crore are male voters and 46 crore are female voters. Among these registered voters, there are 1.92 crore senior citizens.” He further added, “We have emphasised increasing the pace of vaccination in all five poll-bound states and all arrangements will be made to ensure that this election is absolutely safe.”