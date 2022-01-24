National People's Party releases manifesto for Manipur Assembly Polls

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party President, Conrad Sangma along with Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh and State President L Jayantakumar Singh on January 23 virtually released the manifesto (Action Document 2022) for the upcoming Manipur Assembly Elections. “We intent to focus on education and sports to a great extent as the state has high potential in those areas,” said Yumnam Joykumar Singh, Deputy CM of Manipur. Manipur is among the five states slated to go to the polls next month. Earlier, Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government in Manipur with more than a two-third majority and added that the central leadership of BJP will take the call on the party's chief minister's face for the state Assembly elections.