National Maritime Day: Maritime Awareness Walkathon organised in Delhi

On the occasion of National Maritime Day, Maritime Awareness Walkathon was organised in Delhi on April 05. National Maritime Day highlights the importance of the maritime sector in India’s economic growth. “I congratulate every seafarer. Our ministry has started working for green shipping to achieve the zero-carbon emissions target by 2070,” Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.