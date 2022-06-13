National Herald case We wanted to go along it’s not a crime says Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on June 13 in Delhi, informed that the Congress workers simply wanted to go along with Rahul Gandhi to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office ahead of his appearance in the National Herald case. The leader further alleged that Congress does not instigate riots unlike the BJP. “We want to go along, it's not a crime. They are deliberately not giving us permission. We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest and not instigating riots like BJP,” the Congress leader said.