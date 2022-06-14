National Herald Case: We are entitled to protest in a democracy, says P Chidambaram

Talking about the contentious march by Congress leaders and workers following the summon of Enforcement Directorate to Rahul Gandhi, party leader P Chidambaram on June 14 in Delhi, said that the party is entitled to protest in a democracy. Congress workers held many protests and a ‘Satyagraha march’ in the National Capital on June 13. P Chidambaram said, “We're protesting against misuse of law, if ED follows the law, we've no problem. But ED is not following the law. We're asking what's the scheduled offence? There's no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? No answer, and no copy of FIR,” the Congress leader said. “Obviously, they're not following the law and in a democracy, we are entitled to protest. Is there any BJP leader against whom the ED has registered a case in the last 4 to 5 years? Is there any BJP-ruled state where the ED has registered a case?” he added.