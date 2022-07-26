National Herald Case Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for 2nd round of questioning today

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 26 for the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case. ED on July 22 had issued fresh summons to Congress president to join the probe in the National Herald case on July 26. Initially, she was asked to appear before the law enforcement agency on July 25 but it was deferred by a day. Heavy security has been deployed outside her residence in Janpath Road.