National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning ends after 10 hours

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi after 10 hours of questioning in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi was questioned in connection with a money laundering case linked to National Herald Newspaper. The interrogation began at 11 am on June 13. He has been asked to rejoin the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate on June 14.