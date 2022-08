National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi compares PM Modi to Hitler

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 05 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared him with Hitler. Rahul said that Hitler had also won elections. “Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions. Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won,” said the senior Congress leader.