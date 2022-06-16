National Herald case: NSUI workers climb atop water tank to protest against ED

In a dramatic turn of events in Delhi, two National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers on June 15 climbed atop a water tank to protest against the ED’s action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. They reportedly stayed there for around seven hours. Later, the NSUI president reached the spot and convinced them to come down. Speaking about the incident, DCP, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said, “We received information that 2 men (from NSUI) had climbed over a water tank. We called the fire department and made announcements to convince them to come down. After a while, the NSUI president arrived and he convinced them to come down.”