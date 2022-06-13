National Herald case: It is blatant misuse of ED, all of its cases are bogus, says Karti Chidambaram

Amid the continuous Congress protests over Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram on June 13 in Delhi, alleged that all the cases by the ED are bogus. “We're here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus. I've got ED notices the maximum times, so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED,” the Congress leader said. “No matter how much hard they try, Congress will not stop. Every Congress worker will struggle over this,” said Congress leader Harish Rawat.