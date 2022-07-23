National Herald Case ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi

As the National Herald probe continues by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Gandhis, the ED issued fresh summons to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. The summons is for July 26 in place of July 25. Congress leader KC Venugopal called the whole probe a ‘political vendetta’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress party. “Earlier, they had called (Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi) on Monday (July 25) for questioning, but now they are saying that they are not in a convenient position on that day. They're asking for another date,” the Congress leader said.