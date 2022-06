National Herald case: Delhi Police detained senior Congress leaders protesting against ED

Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was detained by Delhi Police while he was protesting over Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also detained by the Delhi police.