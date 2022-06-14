National Herald case: Congress will continue this fight tomorrow, says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on June 13 forayed in to continue the hustle over the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) summons for Rahul Gandhi and said that the party will continue this fight tomorrow."We will continue this fight tomorrow as well. The struggle of Congress party will continue until they (Central government) try to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and our party," Rawat told reporters.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the investigation again on June 14.