National Herald case Congress was not given permission to hold march in Delhi says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on June 13 in Delhi, informed that the Congress party was not given the permission to hold a march in Delhi. The leader cleared that the party wanted to hold the march in a peaceful manner. The comment came amid the Congress party workers staging protests over Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the ED in the National Herald case. “We had tried to take out a march in peaceful manner but permission was not given in Delhi. I think the way these people are misusing the agency is well known. Closed cases were filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and all other leaders for 7 to 8 years,” the Congress leader said.