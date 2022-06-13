National Herald case: Congress leaders protesting to save one family and its property, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on June 13 slammed the Congress leaders citing that they are protesting to save one family and its property worth over 2,000 crores. “Congress leaders protesting just to save one family and its property worth over Rs 2000 crore. Do you think there should be a separate law for them? Probe agencies have some rights to record statements of those facing corruption charges,” he said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was produced before the ED office for investigation in connection with the National Herald case.