National Herald case: Congress leaders back Rahul Gandhi before his ED questioning in Delhi

As the Congress party workers continued to express their disagreement over party leader Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and TS Singh Deo on June 13 in Delhi, backed Rahul Gandhi and said that the party will stay united throughout the situation. “'Satya ka Sangram' will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling Government do it?” said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. “Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work,” Congress leader TS Singh Deo.